India's United Front: Demystifying Propaganda & Strengthening Global Ties

In a significant move to bolster international alliances, an all-party delegation headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi has initiated an outreach mission named Operation Sindoor, spanning Russia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, and Latvia. The delegation underscores India's unwavering opposition to terrorism while condemning Pakistan's misleading narratives.

AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal articulated India's peaceful intentions, emphasizing, "We aim to expose Pakistan's false propaganda. India has no agenda of territorial expansion or injustice against any nation. We advocate for global unity in counter-terrorism efforts, with AAP unwaveringly supporting the government's stance."

Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.), a BJP MP, reaffirmed India's no-compromise attitude towards terrorism, stating, "As articulated by the Prime Minister, terror and trade can't coexist. Pakistan's attempts to distort the truth are countered by India's steadfast resolve."

The delegation, including notable figures such as Rajeev Rai and former ambassadors, engages with global partners to foster solidarity against terrorism. This mission succeeds a decisive military response to the Pahalgam attack, aiming to promote India's zero-tolerance policy on terror globally, post a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

