India's United Front: Demystifying Propaganda & Strengthening Global Ties

An all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi embarks on a diplomatic mission to five countries to counter Pakistan's false narratives and reinforce India's stance against terrorism. Indian MPs emphasize the country's commitment to peace and global cooperation against extremism, aiming to foster international solidarity.

Updated: 22-05-2025 12:26 IST
India's United Front: Demystifying Propaganda & Strengthening Global Ties
AAP MP Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster international alliances, an all-party delegation headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi has initiated an outreach mission named Operation Sindoor, spanning Russia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, and Latvia. The delegation underscores India's unwavering opposition to terrorism while condemning Pakistan's misleading narratives.

AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal articulated India's peaceful intentions, emphasizing, "We aim to expose Pakistan's false propaganda. India has no agenda of territorial expansion or injustice against any nation. We advocate for global unity in counter-terrorism efforts, with AAP unwaveringly supporting the government's stance."

Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.), a BJP MP, reaffirmed India's no-compromise attitude towards terrorism, stating, "As articulated by the Prime Minister, terror and trade can't coexist. Pakistan's attempts to distort the truth are countered by India's steadfast resolve."

The delegation, including notable figures such as Rajeev Rai and former ambassadors, engages with global partners to foster solidarity against terrorism. This mission succeeds a decisive military response to the Pahalgam attack, aiming to promote India's zero-tolerance policy on terror globally, post a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

