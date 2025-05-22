Left Menu

IDF's Preparedness Under Scrutiny: Report Reveals Gaps in October 7 Defense

An Israeli investigation revealed deficiencies in the IDF's readiness for Hamas' assault on October 7, citing poor training, coordination, and security measures. The report also criticized inadequate air support and communication failures, leading to high casualties. Calls for improved protocols persist amid resistance to a full-scale probe.

  • Israel

The Israeli military's preparedness faced sharp criticism following a detailed investigation into Hamas' attack on Kibbutz Kissufim and the nearby army base on October 7. Released last Thursday, the report highlighted significant shortcomings in the Israel Defense Forces' operational readiness for such a complex scenario.

The findings reveal a stark lack of specialized training for urban warfare, resulting in fatal tactical errors. Survivors of the attack described chaotic scenes where troops inadvertently fired on each other and civilians due to blurred protocols and absence of clear engagement rules. Among the 45 fatalities were soldiers, civilians, and Thai workers, underscoring the tragic consequences of the operational lapses.

Reportedly, support systems failed to function optimally, as reinforcements arrived late and the Israeli Air Force struggled with coordination issues, failing to adequately support ground troops. Despite these challenges, the community's resilience played a critical role in mitigating the attack's overall impact.

