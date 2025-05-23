Global Backing Boosts India's Fight Against Terrorism
In a significant diplomatic outreach, India's all-party delegation has secured robust international support, especially from Japan, in its ongoing battle against terrorism. With encouraging responses globally, New Delhi is charting the next steps in counter-terrorism efforts and strengthening future cooperation with countries like Japan.
- Japan
In a powerful display of international diplomacy, Indian Congress leader Salman Khurshid announced the nation's successful global outreach in securing support for its anti-terrorism efforts. Speaking to ANI, Khurshid highlighted the overwhelming global backing India received during the Operation Sindoor initiative.
The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited several countries, emphasizing India's zero tolerance for terrorism. Among the countries visited was Japan, where discussions were held with prominent political figures such as Takashi Endo and Yoshihide Suga, reiterating Japan's unyielding support for India.
Despite the optimistic outlook, Khurshid stressed the challenges ahead, particularly in dealing with neighboring Pakistan's actions. He underscored the importance of future planning and collaboration, particularly with empathetic nations like Japan, to ensure a united front against the threat of terrorism.
