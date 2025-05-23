India and Japan Unite in Global Fight Against Terrorism
Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U) MP, leads a multi-party Indian delegation to Japan, emphasizing no distinction between terrorists and supportive states. Highlighting collaboration with Japan, Jha reaffirms commitment to decisive actions against terrorism and expresses gratitude for Japan's stance against recent incidents.
- Country:
- India
JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, heading a multi-party delegation to Japan, emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism, reiterating that no distinction will be made between terrorists and their supporting nations. Speaking at an event in Tokyo, Jha declared India's zero tolerance for terrorism and its commitment to decisive military action in response to future incidents.
Jha underscored the global nature of the fight against terrorism, highlighting Japan as a crucial ally bound by shared democratic values and press freedom. During meetings with Japan's Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister, the delegation expressed India's gratitude for Japan's condemnation of terrorist activities, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.
The delegation also engaged with Japan's former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Shinako Tsuchiya of the LDP, reaffirming India's determination to combat terrorism. The Indian Embassy in Japan praised these discussions, noting the reinforcement of India's commitment to tackling all forms of terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Summit Diplomacy: China Courts Southeast Asian and Arab Nations Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
India's Diplomatic Push: Multi-party Delegations to Address Terrorism Stance Abroad
BJP Criticizes Congress for Divisive Allegations Amidst Multi-Party Delegation Efforts
Macron's Southeast Asia Visit: Strengthening Ties Without Strings
Raut Criticizes Multi-Party Delegations, Reveals Government's 'Showmanship'