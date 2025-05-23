Left Menu

India and Japan Unite in Global Fight Against Terrorism

Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U) MP, leads a multi-party Indian delegation to Japan, emphasizing no distinction between terrorists and supportive states. Highlighting collaboration with Japan, Jha reaffirms commitment to decisive actions against terrorism and expresses gratitude for Japan's stance against recent incidents.

JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, heading a multi-party delegation to Japan, emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism, reiterating that no distinction will be made between terrorists and their supporting nations. Speaking at an event in Tokyo, Jha declared India's zero tolerance for terrorism and its commitment to decisive military action in response to future incidents.

Jha underscored the global nature of the fight against terrorism, highlighting Japan as a crucial ally bound by shared democratic values and press freedom. During meetings with Japan's Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister, the delegation expressed India's gratitude for Japan's condemnation of terrorist activities, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation also engaged with Japan's former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Shinako Tsuchiya of the LDP, reaffirming India's determination to combat terrorism. The Indian Embassy in Japan praised these discussions, noting the reinforcement of India's commitment to tackling all forms of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

