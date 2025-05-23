India Reaffirms 'Zero-Tolerance' Policy on Terrorism Amid Global Call to Action

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, leading a high-level all-party delegation, reinforced India's 'zero-tolerance' approach towards terrorism, emphasizing the country's readiness to respond with restrained yet decisive actions. Speaking to the press, Shinde remarked, "Our message is clear: terror and trade cannot coexist, similar to water and blood." He underscored the necessity for Pakistan to cease its support for terrorism before any dialogue could commence.

Shinde expressed gratitude towards the UAE for its unwavering stance against terrorism, acknowledging their undisclosed support, which reflects a shared disdain for terrorist acts. He articulated a global call to action following the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 civilians lost their lives, demanding international unity in combating terror.

Appealing for solidarity from nations like the US, UK, and others who have suffered from terrorism, Shinde emphasized, "This is the message we carry to the world: unite and fight against terrorism." Highlighting India's position as the fifth-largest global economy, soon to be third, Shinde urged the international community to support India's zero-tolerance policy. He cautioned of decisive responses to any hostile acts, citing India's historical approaches and recent operations, as the delegation aims to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts across continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)