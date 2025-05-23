The landmark meeting between Indian and Russian parliamentary delegations underscored a pivotal moment in the evolving strategic partnership between the two nations. Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, chaired the session, which saw full representation from all parliamentary parties on both sides, highlighting a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through parliamentary diplomacy.

Key discussions focused on enhancing strategic cooperation, as noted in recent communications between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dialogue also included high-level talks between foreign ministers, emphasizing a mutual desire to deepen ties within global platforms like BRICS.

The session was marked by Russia's expression of condolence over the recent terrorist attack in South Kashmir, reinforcing a commitment to combat terrorism. Both sides agreed to boost cooperation across multiple fronts, including inter-party relations, reflecting a joint stance against terrorism and an aim to expand parliamentary engagement.

