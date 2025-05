India Strengthens Global Anti-Terrorism Drive with Russian Backing

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Prem Chand Gupta underscored the importance of addressing terrorism on an international scale, highlighting Russia's concurrence. The Indian delegation, headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi, held multiple meetings, receiving affirmation that terrorism must be curtailed decisively, with individuals responsible being identified and appropriately dealt with.

Gupta emphasized that terrorism is a global challenge, not confined to any single nation, with many incidents suspected of having indirect links to Pakistan. He asserted the necessity for the international community to collectively address this issue with the seriousness it merits.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal outlined India's stance on maintaining peace while being prepared to deliver a "befitting" response to any antagonistic actions. The delegation, visiting several countries, aims to fortify international cooperation against terrorism, portraying India as a steadfast advocate for peace despite provocations.

