In a significant diplomatic visit to the UAE, BJP leader and MP SS Ahluwalia affirmed the UAE's unwavering support for India in the fight against terrorism. The UAE's swift condemnation of terror incidents demonstrated a firm alliance with India. Ahluwalia remarked that the UAE's commitment was unexpectedly strong, signaling future collaboration in counter-terrorism efforts.

Discussing the shared vision for a 'new normal,' Ahluwalia highlighted India's and UAE's initiatives to ensure stability and combat terrorism. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'civilised society,' reflecting similar values in the UAE. The focus on comprehensive development, from infrastructure to education, aligns India and UAE in building resilient societies.

Ahluwalia also scrutinized Pakistan's political landscape, noting the frequent incarceration and assassination of its Prime Ministers. He stressed India's conflict is not with the Pakistani people but with terrorism itself. In a related statement, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde emphasized India's consistent diplomatic outreach, despite Pakistan's hostile actions, underscoring India's proactive role in regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)