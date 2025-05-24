Arabic Linguistic Legacy Celebrated at UNESCO Symposium

Paris [France], May 24 (ANI/WAM): In a tribute to linguistic scholarship, the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah partnered with UNESCO to host a symposium spotlighting historical linguistic dictionaries. The event honored Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi for his completion of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, now included in the esteemed UNESCO Library. The symposium coincided with the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

The gathering explored historical dictionaries across multiple languages, featuring renowned scholars from Europe and the Arab world. Speakers included Dr. Amhamed Safi Mosteghanemi from the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy, Dr. Paolo Dacicelli from La Crusca in Rome, Dr. Sebastian Geuther from the University of Gottingen, Dr. Charlotte Curie from France's University of Lyon III, and Dr. Laura Gago Gomez from the University of Salamanca in Spain. Dr. Wael Farouk, Director at the Institute of Arab Culture at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, moderated the discussions.

Opening the symposium, Ali Al Haj Al Ali, the UAE's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, extolled Sheikh Dr. Sultan's efforts to bolster the Arabic language. He praised the Historical Dictionary's inclusion in the UNESCO Library, highlighting it as a timeless testament to Arabic intellectual legacy and a vital tool for cultural and academic development. The event underscored a collective drive to utilize Arabic for innovation and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)