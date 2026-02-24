Left Menu

Gujarat Faces Critical Vacancies in Public Service Commission

Six out of seven positions in the Gujarat Public Service Commission are vacant, with some empty for over four years. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addressed these vacancies and outlined plans to fill over 2.10 lakh posts in the next decade, aiming to boost administrative efficiency and youth employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:35 IST
  • India

Six out of the seven sanctioned positions in the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) remain unfilled, some for more than four years, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel revealed to the legislative assembly. This revelation was in response to a query raised by Congress MLA Kirit Patel during the Question Hour.

Chief Minister Patel, who oversees the General Administration Department, attributed the vacancies to 'administrative reasons' and mentioned that efforts are underway to address them. Meanwhile, the GPSC remains a pivotal agency for government recruitment within the state.

Minister of State Ishwarsinh Patel, answering on behalf of the Chief Minister, detailed a plan for the direct recruitment of over 2.10 lakh positions across the state administration over the next decade. This initiative is expected to enhance the state's administrative efficiency and provide significant employment opportunities for the youth.

