Kerala Raises Age Limit for Public Service Exams

The Kerala government has increased the upper age limit for Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment applications by four years. This decision, prompted by widespread demand, raises the age limit for general category candidates from 36 to 40, with similar increments for other categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government announced on Tuesday a decision to extend the upper age limit for Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment applications by four years. This strategic move comes just months ahead of the State Assembly elections.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the age limit for general category candidates has been increased from 36 to 40 years, with corresponding increments for other categories who qualify for age relaxation.

The policy change responds to persistent appeals from various sectors, particularly those of hopeful job seekers. The Cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, highlights the administration's responsiveness to public demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

