Son's Hidden Fury: A Grisly Crime Unravels in Ashiyana

Akshat Singh, 21, allegedly killed his father, Manvendra Singh, over academic pressure, dismembering the body and hiding the torso in a drum. Police are investigating further. The horrific incident has shocked Ashiyana residents, as details of the crime and the family's history unravel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:33 IST
In Ashiyana, a neighborhood is reeling from a gruesome crime as a 21-year-old, Akshat Singh, stands accused of killing his father, Manvendra Singh, dismembering the body, and concealing the torso in a drum. Police have sent him to remand for further questioning as they try to understand the motives behind this horrifying act.

According to authorities, the underlying tension appears rooted in Manvendra's pressure on Akshat to excel academically and clear the NEET medical entrance exam. The family, residents of a three-story house, are left to grapple with the unthinkable crime. Akshat allegedly confessed to the murder, and the shock waves continue to ripple through the community.

Investigators have recovered the murder weapon, and forensic teams have gathered crucial evidence from the scene. As the investigation intensifies, neighbors and family members recount their disbelief and shock over the incident, highlighting the complex dynamics and hidden pressures within the household.

(With inputs from agencies.)

