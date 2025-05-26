Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Leads Indian Delegation in Strengthening Ties with Guyana

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor led a delegation to Guyana's Independence Day celebrations, discussing deeper India-Guyana cooperation. Tharoor emphasized training programs for Guyanese officials and addressed global terrorism concerns. Operation Sindoor's impact on cross-border terrorism was highlighted, showcasing India's resolute response to recent attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:05 IST
Shashi Tharoor celebrates Guyana's 59th Independence Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress Member of Parliament, led an all-party delegation to attend Guyana's 59th Independence Day celebrations at the Albion Sports Complex in Berbice. The efforts highlight the strengthening ties between the two nations, with discussions focused on expanding cooperative engagements.

The delegation met with Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips (Retd.), where Tharoor outlined India's ongoing Technical Cooperation programme. This initiative annually brings around 100 Guyanese officials to India for training. Such exchanges have seen Guyana's First Lady participating in India's training for entrepreneurial and NGO management.

During a dinner hosted by the Guyanese Prime Minister, Tharoor expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and discussed critical issues like terrorism with the presence of several cabinet members. The delegation was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora, which showed strong support for India's actions against terrorism post the April 22 Pahalgam attack, reinforcing Operation Sindoor's decisive military response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

