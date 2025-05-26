Indian MPs Forge Strong Guyana Ties Amid Anti-Terror Talks
An Indian parliamentary delegation, including MPs Shashi Tharoor and Tejasvi Surya, met Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to discuss collaboration in energy, infrastructure, and fintech, alongside India's anti-terrorism efforts. Jagdeo expressed support for India's Operation Sindoor, amidst growing economic opportunities between the two nations.
An Indian parliamentary delegation, featuring Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, visited Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts in the Americas. The delegation exchanged views on numerous issues, notably India's staunch opposition to terrorism backed by Pakistan.
Vice President Jagdeo, a former President of Guyana and a highly respected regional leader, condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and asserted his support for India's anti-terror initiatives, including Operation Sindoor. The discussion also highlighted opportunities for collaboration between India and Guyana in infrastructure, energy, and fintech sectors, as Guyana experiences rapid economic growth.
In addition to these high-level meetings, Tejasvi Surya addressed students at Texila American University, reinforcing India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation's visit marks part of India's broader campaign to rally global backing against terrorism, with a focus on Pakistan's role, while fostering Indo-Guyanese ties.
