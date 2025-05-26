In a landmark development for metallurgy, researchers at Russia's National Research University "Moscow Power Engineering Institute" (MPEI) have introduced an innovative iron recovery method poised to transform global steel production. The breakthrough technique, unveiled by MPEI scientists, involves deriving iron directly from ore through a hydrocarbon-natural gas blend, eliminating the traditional pig iron production phase entirely.

This new method employs a specialized reactor allowing for continuous, liquid-phase iron reduction, with the entire process taking a mere 12 minutes. In contrast to conventional methods that necessitate cumbersome auxiliary systems for generating reducing gas, MPEI's approach offers a more streamlined, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solution. It significantly lowers production costs, minimizes harmful emissions, and decreases energy consumption by nearly 50%, according to MPEI Rector Nikolay Rogalev.

The implications of this advancement are profound for an industry facing long-standing environmental criticism. By combining speed, energy efficiency, and cost sensitivity, the MPEI method provides steelmakers a viable, scalable eco-friendly alternative as global manufacturing increasingly gravitates towards decarbonization. Experts assert that this reactor-driven technology could redefine international production standards, drawing the interest of major industrial stakeholders seeking sustainable solutions.