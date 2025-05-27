Sikyong Penpa Tsering's Impactful Visit: Calgary Welcomes Tibetan Leader

In a significant visit to Calgary, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, head of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), was warmly received by the local Tibetan community and the Tibetan Association of Alberta on May 24. He addressed pressing political matters concerning Tibet, highlighting the importance of unity among Tibetan diaspora groups.

Sikyong Tsering elaborated on the current political situation regarding Tibet, engaging in discussions about the CTA's ongoing communication with international entities. He stressed the importance of empowering youth and sustaining cultural heritage, noting the resilience and collective spirit of Tibetans, which differentiate them from other refugee communities.

He reiterated the CTA's commitment to resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict through dialogue anchored in the Middle Way Approach, a concept advocated by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Sikyong also urged the community to follow the Dalai Lama's Four Principal Commitments, incorporating these values into both personal and collective lives.

The Green Book's importance, a certification of Tibetan identity in exile, was highlighted during his address. The visit concluded with a community gathering where gratitude towards Sikyong and the CTA's representation was expressed, underscoring the ongoing support for the Tibetan cause on a global scale.

