Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, participating in an all-party delegation aimed at amplifying India's stance against terrorism, declared on Tuesday that while India has endured significant losses due to terrorism, persistent aggression from Pakistan would be decisively countered and eliminated. Dubey, alongside a delegation led by BJP MP Baijyant Panda, is in Kuwait to outline India's anti-terrorism perspective.

Dubey asserted that continued terrorist activities by Pakistan might prompt India to reclaim Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Kartarpur Sahib. Drawing historical parallels, Dubey mentioned Emperor Ashoka's expansive reign and subsequent adoption of Buddhism, stating, "We are followers of Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi; we will eradicate Pakistan's terrorism." He reiterated India's non-aggressive stance but warned of firm action if provoked.

The BJP MP criticized Pakistan's response to India's trade overtures with terrorist acts, citing the recent Pahalgam attack as evidence of recurring aggression. He conveyed India's frustration at the intransigence of Pakistan's leadership. Meanwhile, the delegation met with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, reinforcing India's collective resistance to terrorism. The visit and messaging received positive feedback from diaspora members, who lauded the clarity and determination of the delegation's communication.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda, spearheading the delegation to Kuwait, emphasized India's refusal to stay passive in the face of Pakistani terrorism, underscoring the country's readiness to retaliate strongly. Panda noted the success of meetings with key Kuwaiti figures and highlighted the longstanding Indo-Kuwaiti relations enhanced by Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic initiatives.

The delegation, comprising members across political lines, including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla, aimed to convey a unified Indian perspective against terrorism on a global stage.

