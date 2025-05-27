Slovenia Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Affirms India's Role as Key EU Partner

In a staunch denouncement of terrorism, Slovenia's National Council President Marko Lotric called the Pahalgam attack 'totally not acceptable' during an interview with ANI. He hailed India as Slovenia's top Asian partner and emphasized India's significance to the European Union's collective framework.

Lotric expressed sorrow over the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in 26 deaths, urging global peace and cautioning against nuclear threats. He voiced Slovenia's firm solidarity with India, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts within international forums, including the United Nations Security Council.

During a meeting with an all-party Indian delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozh, Lotric reiterated Slovenia's support for India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism. The delegation commended Slovenia for its active role in promoting global peace, aligning on the necessity to combat and denounce terrorism robustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)