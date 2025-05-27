Left Menu

India and Kuwait Forge New Alliances in Counter-Terrorism Efforts

India and Kuwait are bolstering their collaboration in global platforms like the FATF, as articulated by Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika. A recent all-party delegation to Kuwait emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism and discussed enhancing bilateral ties in trade, culture, and strategic partnerships.

India's Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

India and Kuwait are strengthening their cooperation across various multilateral platforms, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika revealed on Tuesday.

In an interview with ANI, Swaika discussed the visit of a cross-party delegation to Kuwait aimed at reinforcing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, following a terror attack in Pahalgam. He emphasized the importance of sharing perspectives with Kuwait to foster mutual understanding of concerns and sensitivities. Swaika highlighted India's effective collaboration with Kuwait during the FATF Plenary in Singapore.

Swaika underscored India's intention to scrutinize Pakistan's terror funding by sending a comprehensive dossier to the FATF, calling for its re-inclusion in the Grey List. Led by BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda, the all-party delegation conveyed increased scrutiny measures to Kuwait, garnering significant response. The meeting included discussions with high-profile Kuwaiti figures, emphasizing India's stance on regional terrorism and future bilateral engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

