Empowering Youth as Cyber Peace Ambassadors: Combatting Cyber Fraud

On National Youth Day, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth urged young individuals to take on the role of 'cyber peace ambassadors,' aiming to shield society against the rising tide of cyber fraud.

During a seminar titled 'National AI Cyber Suraksha,' Seth highlighted the sophistication of current cyber criminal tactics, particularly in targeting traders, MSMEs, and the youth.

Major Vineet Kumar, from Cyber Peace, stressed the importance of AI and cyber security skill enhancement, acknowledging the financial challenges faced by SMEs in the battle against cyber crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)