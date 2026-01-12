Left Menu

Empowering Youth as Cyber Peace Ambassadors: Combatting Cyber Fraud

Minister Sanjay Seth has called on youth to become 'cyber peace ambassadors' to tackle rising cyber fraud. At a seminar themed 'National AI Cyber Suraksha,' officials discussed threats posed by AI misuse and digital fraud, emphasizing education to protect traders and MSMEs vulnerable to these sophisticated scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:50 IST
Empowering Youth as Cyber Peace Ambassadors: Combatting Cyber Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

On National Youth Day, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth urged young individuals to take on the role of 'cyber peace ambassadors,' aiming to shield society against the rising tide of cyber fraud.

During a seminar titled 'National AI Cyber Suraksha,' Seth highlighted the sophistication of current cyber criminal tactics, particularly in targeting traders, MSMEs, and the youth.

Major Vineet Kumar, from Cyber Peace, stressed the importance of AI and cyber security skill enhancement, acknowledging the financial challenges faced by SMEs in the battle against cyber crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global
3
Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Victory

Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Vic...

 Global
4
Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026