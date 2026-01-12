Empowering Youth as Cyber Peace Ambassadors: Combatting Cyber Fraud
Minister Sanjay Seth has called on youth to become 'cyber peace ambassadors' to tackle rising cyber fraud. At a seminar themed 'National AI Cyber Suraksha,' officials discussed threats posed by AI misuse and digital fraud, emphasizing education to protect traders and MSMEs vulnerable to these sophisticated scams.
On National Youth Day, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth urged young individuals to take on the role of 'cyber peace ambassadors,' aiming to shield society against the rising tide of cyber fraud.
During a seminar titled 'National AI Cyber Suraksha,' Seth highlighted the sophistication of current cyber criminal tactics, particularly in targeting traders, MSMEs, and the youth.
Major Vineet Kumar, from Cyber Peace, stressed the importance of AI and cyber security skill enhancement, acknowledging the financial challenges faced by SMEs in the battle against cyber crime.
