India Intensifies Diplomatic Efforts to Re-graylist Pakistan for Terror Links

In an escalated diplomatic move, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, part of an all-party delegation, has called for Pakistan to be re-entered into the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. The initiative aims to halt Pakistan's terror recruitment, coinciding with India's response to recent cross-border aggression.

During a meeting in the Middle East, Owaisi emphasized the crucial role of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), particularly their Secretary General, in aiding India's efforts against Pakistan's alleged complicity in terrorism. His call comes amidst increasing pressure from New Delhi to reinforce international scrutiny on Islamabad's activities.

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, confirmed cooperative measures between India and Kuwait at multilateral forums like the FATF. According to government sources, a detailed dossier outlining terror financing evidence will be submitted to bring Pakistan back under the FATF's scrutiny, furthering India's aim of deterring terrorism.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive reaction to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. This military operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists linked to prominent groups.