UAE and Lebanon Strengthen Bilateral Ties Towards Development and Peace

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met in Abu Dhabi, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation. They emphasized promoting regional peace and stability. Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's commitment to Lebanon's unity and development, while Salam expressed gratitude for UAE's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:56 IST
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan convened with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Abu Dhabi to discuss enhancing cooperative ties, serving their nations' developmental and prosperity goals. The meeting occured at Qasr Al Bahr as part of Salam's working visit for the Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai.

Both leaders delved into regional and international concerns, underscoring the need for increased collaboration to bolster stability, security, and peace across the region. President Al Nahyan reiterated UAE's unwavering commitment to Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Salam conveyed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's enduring support. He emphasized Lebanon's resolve to deepen ties with the UAE across various sectors, mutually benefiting both countries. The meeting saw attendance from prominent UAE officials, reflecting the importance of this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

