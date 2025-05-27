UAE and Lebanon Strengthen Bilateral Ties Towards Development and Peace

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan convened with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Abu Dhabi to discuss enhancing cooperative ties, serving their nations' developmental and prosperity goals. The meeting occured at Qasr Al Bahr as part of Salam's working visit for the Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai.

Both leaders delved into regional and international concerns, underscoring the need for increased collaboration to bolster stability, security, and peace across the region. President Al Nahyan reiterated UAE's unwavering commitment to Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Salam conveyed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's enduring support. He emphasized Lebanon's resolve to deepen ties with the UAE across various sectors, mutually benefiting both countries. The meeting saw attendance from prominent UAE officials, reflecting the importance of this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)