India and Singapore Celebrate 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties

The High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Ambassador Shilpak Ambule, commemorated the 60-year milestone of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, a year coinciding with Singapore's own 60th anniversary. Ambule emphasized the significance of this occasion, spotlighting President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's notable state visit to India earlier this January.

In a conversation with ANI, Ambule remarked, "Both nations celebrate this dual milestone with President Shanmugaratnam's landmark visit setting the tone. Further high-profile visits are anticipated throughout the year." Highlighting the unique diplomatic mechanism, Ambule elaborated on the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, focusing on pivotal cooperation areas like digital innovation, skilling, health, connectivity, manufacturing, and sustainability. Defense and security collaborations are also deepening.

Reflecting on the past decade of strategic partnership, Ambule acknowledged significant growth across various sectors. The recent delegation to Singapore, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, comprising representatives from different political parties, aligns with efforts to strengthen ties. During his interaction with the Indian community, Jha condemned Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism, affirming India's stance against such activities through operations like Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)