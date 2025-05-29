Left Menu

Tightening Borders: India-US Collaboration on Deportation and Visa Scrutiny

India's Ministry of External Affairs reports close cooperation with the U.S. on deportation of Indian nationals and highlights concerns over new U.S. visa guidelines. As 1080 Indians have been deported since 2025, scrutiny on student visa applicants intensifies, impacting future academic enrollments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:13 IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed its ongoing collaboration with the United States regarding the deportation of Indian nationals, emphasizing a shared approach to handling migration issues. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal revealed that since January 2025, approximately 1,080 Indians have faced deportation from the U.S., with about 62% traveling back on commercial flights.

Addressing the matter at a weekly briefing, Jaiswal elaborated on the bilateral efforts, stating, "We have close cooperation between India and the United States on migration issues, particularly regarding Indian nationals in illegal status. We facilitate their return upon verification." The MEA also responded to reports of new U.S. guidelines affecting Student and Exchange Visitor visa applicants, asserting that Indian students' welfare is a top priority.

The U.S. move, as disclosed by Politico, includes halting new visa interviews for students, enforcing stricter social media scrutiny as instructed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This development potentially expands existing vetting protocols and affects the enrollment of Indian students in American educational institutions going forward, according to sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

