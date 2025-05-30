India-Colombia Ties: Green Energy and Security Take Center Stage
BJP MP Shashank Mani, alongside Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, advocates for India-Colombia collaboration on clean energy in Bogota. Discussions include lowering carbon emissions and decentralised solutions. Tharoor highlights national security, placing the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance due to ongoing terrorism, emphasizing India's firm stance.
During a recent visit to Bogota, BJP Member of Parliament Shashank Mani and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor underscored the potential for collaboration between India and Colombia on clean energy initiatives. Mani emphasized that despite India's lower per capita carbon emissions compared to China and the USA, there remains significant room for shared learning between the two nations.
Highlighting India's robust electric scooter industry and pioneering decentralised energy solutions, Mani spoke about the need to approach the global carbon challenge by 'drilling through it' instead of climbing it. He suggested that a decentralised way of life, particularly in solar energy, could be an avenue for cooperation between the two countries.
Concurrent with discussions on renewable energy, the focus also turned to matters of national security. Leading the delegation, Shashi Tharoor addressed the complexities surrounding the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. He noted that despite decades of terrorism, India has upheld the treaty's terms, but recent actions reflect a shift towards prioritizing national interest. Tharoor conveyed that the treaty's suspension would remain until Pakistan exhibits a commitment to the goodwill stipulated in the treaty.
