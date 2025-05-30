Left Menu

Pakistan's PECA Law Faces Scrutiny: Calls for Repeal Grow Amid Rights Concerns

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called for the repeal of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025. The report, supported by digital rights activists and journalists, highlights coercive measures in the law that threaten free speech and increase restrictions on civic freedoms.

Representative Image (Source: @HRCP87) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has issued a report highlighting the urgent need to repeal the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025, commonly known as PECA, due to its coercive nature. This comes as concerns grow over the law's use in stifling dissent, according to sources within the commission covered by Dawn.

The report, developed by HRCP's Legislation Watch Cell, was shared in an advocacy meeting funded by the European Union. Digital rights activist Farieha Aziz, who authored the report, outlined its critiques, focusing on how PECA criminalizes ambiguous terms such as 'fake and false information' and imposes severe penalties, threatening fundamental freedoms.

Journalists and rights advocates stress the imperative for state responsibility in safeguarding individual rights, as noted in a statement from HRCP. They call for a robust coalition comprising journalists, civil society members, and political entities to combat increasing restrictions on freedom of speech and expression.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

