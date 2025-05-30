Indian Delegation in Indonesia Condemns Terrorism, Urges Peaceful Coexistence

Members of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, including BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, received widespread support in Indonesia for India's anti-terrorism stance during their recent visit. Indonesian leaders and society members united in condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and criticized Pakistan's involvement in terrorism, expressing appreciation for India's commitment to promoting peace and eliminating terrorism.

Sarangi emphasized the consistent condemnation of Pakistan's role by Indonesian hosts, especially members of Islamic organizations, and lauded the Indian delegation's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about counterterrorism issues. They visited diverse societal segments and an organization named Gandhi Lok Seva while underscoring Mahatma Gandhi's principles emphasizing non-violence and harmony.

Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation visited the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School in Jakarta, marking their engagement with various societal facets in Indonesia. The visit also included high-level meetings with leading Indonesian policy institutions, amplifying India's zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and fostering joint efforts to dismantle distorted narratives.

