Early Monsoon Arrival in Nepal Signals Above-Average Rainfall Ahead

Monsoon clouds have arrived in Nepal 15 days ahead of the typical schedule, bringing the prospect of above-average rainfall. The early onset raises concerns about potential monsoon-related disasters affecting millions of people across the nation. Authorities are particularly concerned about impacts in the Lumbini province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:17 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is experiencing early monsoon weather as rain clouds have moved in 15 days sooner than usual, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division. This year's monsoon, expected to bring above-average rainfall, swept into the country ahead of the typical mid-June arrival.

The monsoon, which usually persists until late September, began its advance earlier, having already covered much of the Koshi province with light to moderate rain. The Meteorological Office warns that additional districts will soon come under the influence of these weather patterns as western and local winds intensify.

Amidst predictions of above-normal rainfall, Nepal faces heightened risks of monsoon-related disasters, such as floods and landslides, potentially endangering nearly two million people. Lumbini province is projected to be the most affected, with thousands of households at risk of severe impacts, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

