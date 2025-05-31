Left Menu

India-Ethiopia Delegation Discusses Global Terrorism and Strengthening Ties

An all-party Indian delegation, led by Supriya Sule, met former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in Addis Ababa to discuss global terrorism and enhance bilateral relations. The visit, part of India's diplomatic outreach, emphasized cooperation in combating terrorism and praised Ethiopia's inclusion in the G20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:29 IST
Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Ethiopia

An all-party delegation from India, headed by Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, met with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in Addis Ababa. The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and tackle global terrorism. The delegation, comprising members from multiple Indian parties, was warmly welcomed upon arrival at Bole International Airport by India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai.

The discussions with Desalegn focused on enhancing regional cooperation, developmental milestones, and the global fight against terrorism. Desalegn highlighted the pressing need for global cooperation in combating state-sponsored terrorism and emphasized the role of the African Union in regulating anti-terrorism efforts. Sule praised Desalegn's leadership and drew comparisons between India and Ethiopia's developmental trajectories.

Sule emphasized India's commitment to zero tolerance for any terrorist activities, citing recent terrorist attacks in India as unacceptable. The delegation reiterated its stand on opposing terrorism globally and appreciated Ethiopia's ongoing support, especially its significant inclusion in the G20 during India's presidency last year. The visit underscored India's diplomatic efforts to enhance ties post the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

