Global Diplomatic Mission Advocates India's Anti-Terrorism Stance

An all-party Indian delegation led by Shashi Tharoor successfully persuaded Colombia to change its stance on the Pahalgam terror attack, reinforcing India's anti-terrorism message. Similar diplomatic efforts are underway globally to unify support against terrorism and emphasize India's commitment to peace and unity across party lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:29 IST
Global Diplomatic Mission Advocates India's Anti-Terrorism Stance
All-Party Delegation led by Shashi Tharoor (Image: X@IndiaEmbBogota). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has lauded Colombia's decision to retract its earlier stance that seemed to sympathize with Pakistani terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Colombia's Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio attributed the shift to having received comprehensive information.

Tharoor voiced India's disappointment with the initial statement from Colombia, which appeared to overlook the crucial difference between victims and perpetrators. The delegation, visiting Colombia as part of a broader outreach across the Americas, aims to bolster India's global support network against terrorism.

Meanwhile, a parallel delegation in Latvia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, reiterated unity following the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing that no force will divide India. Across different continents, Indian representatives are working to consolidate international backing against terrorism, urging nations to recognize the severity of the threat.

