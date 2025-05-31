U.S. Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties with India and QUAD Amidst Rising China Tensions
The United States is enhancing its military and diplomatic ties with India and QUAD partners amid growing concerns over China's influence. At the Shangri-La Dialogue, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth outlined initiatives, including joint exercises, logistic networks, and a pragmatic foreign policy, while warning about potential threats to Taiwan by China.
The United States announced an expansion of its security partnerships with India through comprehensive military exercises and greater cooperation within the QUAD and other multilateral frameworks. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth highlighted the commitment to strengthening ties with Indo-Pacific allies, addressing the challenges posed by China.
Hegseth unveiled plans to boost collaboration through military exercises, such as Tiger Triumph, and initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Logistic Network, which enhances QUAD partners' logistics capabilities. The QUAD, comprising India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, is devoted to fostering a stable Indo-Pacific region.
Emphasizing the U.S.-India defense relationship, Hegseth described it as a cornerstone of regional security. He criticized past foreign policies, instead advocating for a pragmatic approach based on mutual self-interest, particularly regarding the Trump administration's stance. He addressed the China challenge, particularly focusing on Taiwan, cautioning against coercive actions with potentially severe consequences.