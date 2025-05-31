Left Menu

U.S. Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties with India and QUAD Amidst Rising China Tensions

The United States is enhancing its military and diplomatic ties with India and QUAD partners amid growing concerns over China's influence. At the Shangri-La Dialogue, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth outlined initiatives, including joint exercises, logistic networks, and a pragmatic foreign policy, while warning about potential threats to Taiwan by China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:33 IST
U.S. Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties with India and QUAD Amidst Rising China Tensions
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. (Photo/US Department of Defense Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

The United States announced an expansion of its security partnerships with India through comprehensive military exercises and greater cooperation within the QUAD and other multilateral frameworks. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth highlighted the commitment to strengthening ties with Indo-Pacific allies, addressing the challenges posed by China.

Hegseth unveiled plans to boost collaboration through military exercises, such as Tiger Triumph, and initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Logistic Network, which enhances QUAD partners' logistics capabilities. The QUAD, comprising India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, is devoted to fostering a stable Indo-Pacific region.

Emphasizing the U.S.-India defense relationship, Hegseth described it as a cornerstone of regional security. He criticized past foreign policies, instead advocating for a pragmatic approach based on mutual self-interest, particularly regarding the Trump administration's stance. He addressed the China challenge, particularly focusing on Taiwan, cautioning against coercive actions with potentially severe consequences.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025