Indian Delegation Urges Global Condemnation of Pakistan's Terror Ties

An all-party delegation from India, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, has urged the global community to diplomatically isolate Pakistan for its persistent support of terrorism. During a press briefing in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Shinde emphasized India's strategic response through Operation Sindoor and underscored the imperative to globally combat terrorism, particularly following the Pahalgam attack.

Highlighting India's efforts towards peace, Shinde noted that despite Indian Prime Ministers visiting Pakistan personally to initiate peace talks, successive terrorist attacks demonstrated a betrayal by Pakistan. He stated that while Indians do not wish for war, Operation Sindoor became necessary to protect humanity, not just Indian citizens, against continued terrorism.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj echoed these sentiments, advocating for a moral and diplomatic stand against Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. She called for global action to isolate Pakistan, stressing India's strategy to tackle terrorism. Highlighting India's restraint, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia reaffirmed commitment to peace amid ongoing ceasefire. The delegation includes several MPs and former diplomats, aiming to brief international partners on India's counter-terrorism measures.