Alarming Surge: Balochistan's Enforced Disappearances in Spotlight

In a disturbing series of events, seven Baloch men have reportedly been forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces in various incidents across Balochistan's districts of Kech, Gwadar, and Panjgur. Local sources and Baloch rights organizations assert that these actions reflect a fresh wave of alleged state repression.

On May 28, security forces conducted a raid at a mobile phone shop in Panjgur's Chitkan Bazaar. During the operation, five individuals, including noted local businessman Wahab Baloch, were detained and relocated to an undisclosed site. Authorities vandalized the premises and seized mobile phones valued at millions.

A separate incident in Turbat saw the disappearance of a police department employee, Bahram s/o Wahid, from Singani Sar, taken without warrant. Similarly, in Pasni, Muhammad s/o Nabi Bakhsh - a relative of a Balochistan Assembly member - was detained. Human rights groups have denounced these events, demanding global efforts for accountability.

Among the calls for international action, Baloch organizations highlight these incidents as not isolated but indicative of a systematic policy of terror. Meanwhile, the recent disappearance and murder of Darman Baloch, a chief family provider, by Frontier Corps personnel has intensified calls for accountability.

His body, found on May 30, underscores a persistent issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, prompting ongoing concern from local and international observers.

