Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Aerial Supremacy

In a decisive display of military prowess, India showcased its aerial supremacy over Pakistan in this month's brief but intense conflict. Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces executing precision strikes deep within Pakistani territory, dismantling critical infrastructure, including radar systems and airbases. The operation underscored India's capability to conduct large-scale counter-terror operations with surgical accuracy even against a nuclear-armed adversary.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, highlighted India's strategic advantage, citing satellite imagery that confirmed the devastating impact of the strikes. Initial losses were acknowledged, but General Chauhan noted that revised tactics allowed Indian forces to penetrate Pakistani defences with impunity, striking 11 airbases, including one near Islamabad, on May 10.

Despite targeting sites near sensitive nuclear installations, both nations exhibited professionalism and restraint. The calculated Indian response was sustained and more powerful post-May 7, eventually leading to a cessation of hostilities on May 10. Operation Sindoor not only showcased India's readiness but also set a new conventional threshold in regional conflict dynamics, executed on India's terms.

