India's Diplomatic Outreach Post-Operation Sindoor Aims to Rally Global Support
An all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has embarked on a diplomatic mission to key global capitals following India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The visit aims to consolidate international support against terrorism, highlighting India's resilience and proactive stance under Operation Sindoor.
An all-party delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, landed in Malaysia as part of the Modi administration's extensive diplomatic outreach post-Operation Sindoor on Saturday. Received by the Indian High Commissioner BN Reddy, the team completed its mission in Indonesia before arriving in Malaysia.
This initiative follows a significant address to the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, where India underscored its renewed strategy against cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. Jha emphasized Prime Minister Modi's assertive declaration that, if provoked, India will respond with decisiveness and maturity.
The delegation's mission is twofold: to showcase India's determination in combating terrorism and to solicit international backing for a collective stand against such global threats. The diplomatic efforts are concentrated on bolstering alliances with East and Southeast Asian nations, stressing a united front against terrorism. The visit comes after India's assertive military actions that targeted terror networks in Pakistan and has now extended efforts to solidify international collaborations.
