India's Diplomatic Outreach Post-Operation Sindoor Aims to Rally Global Support

An all-party delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, landed in Malaysia as part of the Modi administration's extensive diplomatic outreach post-Operation Sindoor on Saturday. Received by the Indian High Commissioner BN Reddy, the team completed its mission in Indonesia before arriving in Malaysia.

This initiative follows a significant address to the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, where India underscored its renewed strategy against cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. Jha emphasized Prime Minister Modi's assertive declaration that, if provoked, India will respond with decisiveness and maturity.

The delegation's mission is twofold: to showcase India's determination in combating terrorism and to solicit international backing for a collective stand against such global threats. The diplomatic efforts are concentrated on bolstering alliances with East and Southeast Asian nations, stressing a united front against terrorism. The visit comes after India's assertive military actions that targeted terror networks in Pakistan and has now extended efforts to solidify international collaborations.

