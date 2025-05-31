Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Outreach Post-Operation Sindoor Aims to Rally Global Support

An all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has embarked on a diplomatic mission to key global capitals following India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The visit aims to consolidate international support against terrorism, highlighting India's resilience and proactive stance under Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:44 IST
India's Diplomatic Outreach Post-Operation Sindoor Aims to Rally Global Support
All-party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha in Malaysia (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

An all-party delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, landed in Malaysia as part of the Modi administration's extensive diplomatic outreach post-Operation Sindoor on Saturday. Received by the Indian High Commissioner BN Reddy, the team completed its mission in Indonesia before arriving in Malaysia.

This initiative follows a significant address to the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, where India underscored its renewed strategy against cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. Jha emphasized Prime Minister Modi's assertive declaration that, if provoked, India will respond with decisiveness and maturity.

The delegation's mission is twofold: to showcase India's determination in combating terrorism and to solicit international backing for a collective stand against such global threats. The diplomatic efforts are concentrated on bolstering alliances with East and Southeast Asian nations, stressing a united front against terrorism. The visit comes after India's assertive military actions that targeted terror networks in Pakistan and has now extended efforts to solidify international collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025