US State Department Highlights Barriers to Tibetan Access in Annual Report

The United States State Department has released its mandated annual report concerning access to Tibetan areas, as required by the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018. The document emphasizes persistent barriers imposed by the Chinese government on US diplomats, journalists, and citizens attempting to visit the region.

According to findings within the report, Chinese authorities consistently obstruct entry into the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and other Tibetan areas. The methods used include rejecting visa applications, restricting the scope of allowable visits, and enforcing strict surveillance over foreign visitors.

The report further points out the lack of clear reasoning from Chinese officials for these obstructions, complicating the United States' efforts to evaluate the extent of the restrictions. The Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, designed to ensure equal access for US citizens, addresses these limitations and proposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials found responsible.

