India-Ethiopia Alliance Against Terrorism: A United Front
BJP MP Anurag Thakur praised Ethiopia's solidarity with India in fighting terrorism, emphasizing a common cause against cross-border threats. The multi-party delegation led by Supriya Sule engaged with Ethiopian leaders, highlighting global efforts against terrorism and addressing Pakistan's alleged involvement in funding terrorist activities.
Ethiopia
- Ethiopia
BJP MP Anurag Thakur, part of a multi-party delegation led by NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, underscored Ethiopia's solidarity with India in combating terrorism during a diplomatic visit. Thakur highlighted that both nations share a common commitment to 'zero tolerance' against terrorism, addressing this issue as a collective cause.
Additionally, Thakur criticized Pakistan for allegedly funding terrorism, asserting it indirectly or directly supports terror activities affecting India. He stressed the importance of a global coalition against terrorism, emphasizing Ethiopia's shared stance with India on the matter.
The delegation engaged in several key meetings, including discussions with Ethiopia's ruling party's Vice President and the African Union's Peace and Security Council. This visit is part of a broader diplomatic mission spanning multiple countries to address terrorism concerns and reinforce international alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
