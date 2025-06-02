The Russian Defence Ministry has issued accusations against the Ukrainian government, alleging a series of coordinated drone attacks on multiple Russian airfields. These attacks, reportedly carried out using FPV (First-Person View) drones, targeted key airfield locations in the regions of Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur.

The ministry revealed that while the attacks on airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were effectively neutralized with minimal damage, incidents in Murmansk and Irkutsk saw several aircraft igniting due to drone interference. Quick response teams managed to contain the fires without any casualties among military or civilian personnel, and some suspects involved in the attacks have been detained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the operation as a 'brilliant' achievement targeting only military assets. He stated that 117 drones were utilized after extensive preparation. The operation reportedly caused significant losses to Russian strategic air capabilities. As diplomatic tensions mount, peace negotiations are set to commence in Istanbul, with global powers pushing for an end to hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)