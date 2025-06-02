Left Menu

Escalating Drone Warfare Intensifies Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of launching FPV drone attacks on Russian airfields, leading to fire incidents in two regions. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed the operation, claiming strategic military gains. As both nations edge closer to peace talks, the international community calls for increased pressures on Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:18 IST
Escalating Drone Warfare Intensifies Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk (Image: X @ZelenskyyUa) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry has issued accusations against the Ukrainian government, alleging a series of coordinated drone attacks on multiple Russian airfields. These attacks, reportedly carried out using FPV (First-Person View) drones, targeted key airfield locations in the regions of Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur.

The ministry revealed that while the attacks on airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were effectively neutralized with minimal damage, incidents in Murmansk and Irkutsk saw several aircraft igniting due to drone interference. Quick response teams managed to contain the fires without any casualties among military or civilian personnel, and some suspects involved in the attacks have been detained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the operation as a 'brilliant' achievement targeting only military assets. He stated that 117 drones were utilized after extensive preparation. The operation reportedly caused significant losses to Russian strategic air capabilities. As diplomatic tensions mount, peace negotiations are set to commence in Istanbul, with global powers pushing for an end to hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025