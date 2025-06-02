Left Menu

Controversial Trial Sparks Political Tensions in Bangladesh

The Awami League condemns a trial against Sheikh Hasina as a politically-motivated move by anti-national forces. Accused of crimes during a 2024 uprising, the trial is deemed a 'farcical kangaroo court' by her party. They allege political vendetta and protest against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a pronounced escalation of political controversy, the Bangladesh Awami League has fiercely denounced a trial involving former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The trial, conducted by what the party claims is a 'kangaroo court', accuses Hasina of orchestrating crimes against humanity during a student uprising in mid-2024.

The charges against Hasina include allegations of masterminding violence and atrocities, igniting widespread disapproval among her supporters. In response, Awami League leaders, including General Secretary Obaidul Quader, condemned the trial as a politically motivated farce intending to fulfill anti-national objectives.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has banned Awami League activities, insisting the trial proceed smoothly. Meanwhile, Quader highlights a conspiracy to destabilize Bangladesh's democratic fabric, alleging that external forces are backing the extremist elements to perpetuate the trial against Hasina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

