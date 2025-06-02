CTA Leaders Urge Global Support for Tibetan Cause in Tokyo Meeting

On June 1, 2025, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) leadership, including Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, convened with the Tibetan community in Tokyo, Japan, as per the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) report.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering shed light on the Middle Way Approach's core principles, a vision introduced by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He elucidated how Kashag's policies are crafted around this approach and stressed the pivotal role of employing apt political terminology to advance the Tibetan cause.

Addressing the U.S. Resolve Tibet Act and Tibet's historic independence, Penpa Tsering reflected on the 8th World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet in Washington, DC, 2022. Experts presented compelling evidence that Tibet was historically never a part of China, as recounted in the CTA report. Speaker Tenphel shared advocacy efforts by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, underscoring collaboration with the Kashag and appealing to young Tibetans for their strategic involvement.

Parliamentarian Doring highlighted sustaining the Tibetan struggle through collective responsibility and political activism. He honored the sacrifices of older generations led by the Dalai Lama and called on young Tibetans to uphold this legacy with renewed commitment.

