Spain conveys "unequivocal support" for India's effort to combat terrorism

The Group-6 delegation from India, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, on Monday (local time) met Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain at Palacio de Viana. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Spain said, "The All Party Parliamentary Delegation called on the Minister of External Affairs HE Mr. @jmalbares to apprise him of India's position and discuss India's efforts in the fight against terrorism."

It further stated that Albares conveyed Spain's "unequivocal support" for India's effort against terrorism. "Mr. @jmalbares conveyed his understanding and Spain's unequivocal support for India's efforts to combat terrorism, and reaffirmed the importance of global peace. He emphasised that terrorism will never prevail and that Spain stands with India on this matter," the Indian Embassy said.

Earlier today, the Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid met with the delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi. The association, one of the largest such associations globally, works with over 4,000 victims of terrorism and provides psychosocial support to those affected. The meeting between the association and the all-party delegation aimed to exchange experiences and best practices in supporting victims of terrorism.

The Indian Embassy in Spain stated that the delegation engaged in a heartfelt exchange on the pain and resilience that emerge from such traumatic events, with the delegation highlighting India's own experiences in confronting cross-border terrorism. Earlier, Indian parliamentarians attending diplomatic engagements in Madrid conveyed a unified and strong stance on India-Pakistan relations and the global fight against terrorism, urging international solidarity with India's position.

DMK MP Kanimozhi underlined the complexity involved in resolving conflicts with Pakistan, stating, "The Government of India has sent out delegations, and we've also reached out to friendly nations and nations which have some misconceptions that we can resolve issues just by speaking to them and calling Pakistan over for a coffee and saying we will resolve these conflicts. It's much more than what meets the eye for many people." This diplomatic effort seeks to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, and on the broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was a decisive military action targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, underscoring India's resolve to counter terrorism with strong measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)