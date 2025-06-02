"National language of India is unity and diversity": All-party delegation leader Kanimozhi in Spain

DMK MP Kanimozhi, who is leading an all-party delegation from India, emphasised on Monday (local time) that the national language of India is unity and diversity, and that is the message the delegation brings to the world. On being asked what the national language of India is while addressing the Indian diaspora in Spain, Kanimozhi said, "The national language of India is unity and diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today."

Recently, the DMK has been at the forefront over a face-off with the centre on the issue of the three-language formula in the National Education Policy 2020. Meanwhile, the Group-6 delegation from India, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, on Monday (local time) met Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain at Palacio de Viana.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Spain said, "The All Party Parliamentary Delegation called on the Minister of External Affairs HE Mr. @jmalbares to apprise him of India's position and discuss India's efforts in the fight against terrorism." It further stated that Albares conveyed Spain's "unequivocal support" for India's effort against terrorism.

"Mr. @jmalbares conveyed his understanding and Spain's unequivocal support for India's efforts to combat terrorism, and reaffirmed the importance of global peace. He emphasised that terrorism will never prevail and that Spain stands with India on this matter," the Indian Embassy said. This diplomatic effort seeks to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, and on the broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid also met with the delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi. The association, one of the largest such associations globally, works with over 4,000 victims of terrorism and provides psychosocial support to those affected. The meeting between the association and the all-party delegation aimed to exchange experiences and best practices in supporting victims of terrorism.

The Indian Embassy in Spain stated that the delegation engaged in a heartfelt exchange on the pain and resilience that emerge from such traumatic events, with the delegation highlighting India's own experiences in confronting cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

