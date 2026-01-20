Unilever Considers Hyderabad for Global Capability Centre
Unilever is considering establishing a Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad. Telangana's leadership, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, engaged with international corporations at the World Economic Forum, highlighting regional development plans and economic growth strategies. Collaborations with UAE, Google, and tech firms were explored, aiming to advance regional infrastructure and economy.
Amid the hustle of the World Economic Forum in Davos, FMCG giant Unilever is reportedly considering Hyderabad as the site for its new Global Capability Centre. This move was discussed in a meeting between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Unilever's Chief Supply Chain Officer, Willem Uijen.
Telangana is being strategically positioned as a hub for Global Capability Centres, already hosting major names like McDonald's and Heineken. The prospect of Unilever adding its name to this list could further catalyze the region's economic development.
At Davos, Telangana's delegation explored various global partnerships, including collaborations with the UAE and tech giant Google in infrastructure projects and solutions for agriculture and climate change issues. The state government aims to transform Hyderabad into a pollution-free, economically vibrant city.
