Clash to Conclave: Pakistan Seeks Diplomatic Channel with India Post-Operation Sindoor

In a significant diplomatic move, an Indian all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Washington, DC to bolster global support in the wake of Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, Pakistan's parallel delegation, headed by Bilawal Bhutto, convened in New York to assert its position and call for reconciliation.

Pakistan, reeling from severe losses after a failed attempt to target Indian facilities, finds itself in a conciliatory posture. Reports underscore the destruction of six PAF fighter jets, two high-value aircraft, over ten UCAVs, a C-130 transport aircraft, and multiple cruise missiles at the hands of the Indian military arsenal during the operation.

Bhutto's address at the UN Headquarters was a candid plea for dialogue, proposing collaboration with India to combat terrorism. Highlighting the perils of tension between nuclear-armed neighbors, he urged intelligence sharing as a deterrent, coinciding with recognition of India's stance after the Pahalgam attack. His overtures signal Pakistan's keenness to pursue peace following the poignant hostilities of Operation Sindoor.