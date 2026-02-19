U.S. and Venezuela Forge Path of Diplomacy
Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, held a significant meeting with US military representatives led by Marine Gen. Francis Donovan. Both nations agreed to collaborate against drug trafficking, terrorism, and migration. This visit follows the recent capture of former President Nicolás Maduro, aiming to resolve regional issues diplomatically.
Marine Gen. Francis Donovan, head of US military operations in Latin America, engaged in discussions with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, and her cabinet, marking a pivotal diplomatic meeting in Venezuela.
The high-level discussions focused on forming a bilateral cooperation agenda targeting illicit drug trafficking, terrorism, and migration within the region, as expressed by Rodríguez's press office.
This meeting follows a strategic capture of Venezuela's former President Nicolás Maduro and paves the way for diplomatic resolutions, as affirmed by US Southern Command's follow-up meeting summary.
