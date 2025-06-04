iMoon Lighting Illuminates Path to India with First Overseas Manufacturing Facility

iMoon Lighting, a prominent international player specializing in lighting solutions for the food and fashion retail sectors, announced its strategic entry into the Indian market. The decision followed high-level discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during his official visit to Italy, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

This development is noteworthy as iMoon prepares to build its inaugural manufacturing plant outside Italy. Pierluigi Gusmani, the company's International Sales Director, highlighted the significance of this move after discussions with Minister Goyal, who is engaged in strengthening trade and investment ties between Italy and India.

With plans to initiate operations in the coming months, iMoon Lighting's Indian expansion will kick off with an office opening in New Delhi between September and October, according to Lighting Designer Chiranjeevi Ranjan. Initially, products will be assembled in India, with full-scale manufacturing set to commence the following year. The Delhi office will serve as the headquarters for the Indian subcontinent, strategically positioning iMoon to capitalize on the growing retail lighting market in the region.

iMoon Lighting, already a significant international entity, operates manufacturing facilities in Italy and provides specialized lighting solutions to 68 countries globally. The company's expertise extends beyond mere supply, encompassing entire project lifecycles, from initial design to installation, led by a team of adept lighting designers.

