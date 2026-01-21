Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: US-Swiss Trade Relations Take a Turn

President Donald Trump announced a temporary reduction in U.S. tariff rates on Swiss imports following lobbying from Swiss companies like Rolex. Speaking in Davos, Trump indicated the possibility of revisiting the rates to prevent harming economic ties, addressing a global audience of leaders and executives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:20 IST
In a recent turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary reduction in tariff rates on imports from Switzerland. The decision came amid pressure from several Swiss enterprises, notably Rolex.

Speaking to an international audience in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump articulated his motives behind the adjustment, emphasizing his intent to avoid inflicting economic damage.

Despite the current rate cut, Trump hinted at potential future adjustments, leaving open the possibility of rate increases should circumstances necessitate such actions. This development highlights the continued complexity of international trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

