Global Solidarity Echoes 36 Years On: Tibet Joins Commemorations for Tiananmen and Hong Kong Movements

The Tibet Information Office has shown its solidarity with Chinese democrats by participating in worldwide commemoration events marking significant anniversaries of democratic movements. The events honored the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre and the 6th anniversary of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

In Sydney, the Australia New Zealand Alliance for Victims of the Chinese Communist Regime hosted a seminar attended by Chinese Liaison Officer Dawa Sangmo from the Tibet Information Office. She paid tribute to the individuals who lost their lives in the 1989 Beijing protests for freedom, highlighting His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama's historical support for the movement.

The demonstration of solidarity continued with virtual remembrance events where Chinese democrats from Europe, North America, and Taipei attended. The CTA emphasized the Tibetan community's unwavering support for justice and liberation from Chinese authoritarianism. This global participation underlines Tibet's steadfast commitment to the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)