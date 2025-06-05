Left Menu

Global Solidarity Echoes 36 Years On: Tibet Joins Commemorations for Tiananmen and Hong Kong Movements

The Tibet Information Office expressed its support for Chinese democrats by participating in international events marking the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre and the 6th anniversary of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement. This included attending a Sydney seminar and engaging in a virtual global remembrance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:25 IST
Global Solidarity Echoes 36 Years On: Tibet Joins Commemorations for Tiananmen and Hong Kong Movements
Tibet Information Office pays tribute to Tiananmen martyrs (Image: @CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Tibet Information Office has shown its solidarity with Chinese democrats by participating in worldwide commemoration events marking significant anniversaries of democratic movements. The events honored the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre and the 6th anniversary of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

In Sydney, the Australia New Zealand Alliance for Victims of the Chinese Communist Regime hosted a seminar attended by Chinese Liaison Officer Dawa Sangmo from the Tibet Information Office. She paid tribute to the individuals who lost their lives in the 1989 Beijing protests for freedom, highlighting His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama's historical support for the movement.

The demonstration of solidarity continued with virtual remembrance events where Chinese democrats from Europe, North America, and Taipei attended. The CTA emphasized the Tibetan community's unwavering support for justice and liberation from Chinese authoritarianism. This global participation underlines Tibet's steadfast commitment to the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025