Pakistan's Plea for US Mediation Amid Terrorism Challenges

Amid growing global isolation over its stance on terrorism, Pakistan is reaching out to former US President Donald Trump to mediate peace negotiations with India. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded Trump's efforts at a US Embassy event in Islamabad, urging America to broker dialogue between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The sentiments echoed former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's claims that Trump played a crucial role in facilitating a ceasefire. Despite this, India has repeatedly denied any third-party mediation, maintaining a firm stance against discussions under duress, as stated by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Additionally, Shashi Tharoor criticized Pakistan's delegation for portraying themselves as terrorism victims, pointing out historical support for extremist groups. Echoing this, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya dismissed Pakistan's peace efforts as ironic. US-House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast reiterated support for India's anti-terror stance, marking a reaffirmed Indo-US partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)