Intensified Dialogue: India Urges Global Awareness on Pakistan’s Terror Ties

Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, sharply criticized Pakistan's political and security leadership amid growing concerns over terrorism originating from the country. He urged Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto to earnestly address terrorism, highlighting the pervasive influence of the military establishment in civilian matters.

During a US visit by an Indian parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, further criticism was echoed by Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora. He lamented that Bhutto, a promising Pakistani politician, was more focused on defending suspect figures abroad than addressing domestic issues.

The delegation's visit aims to advocate India's stringent stance against terrorism, following the Pahalgam terror incident, and discuss Operation Sindoor. Tharoor and others pointed out Pakistan's repeated denials over the years, citing the well-documented 2008 Mumbai attacks as evidence.

While in Washington, DC, Tharoor highlighted efforts to clarify international misunderstandings, noting Colombia's retraction of an unfavorable statement after diplomatic engagement. The delegation's schedule also includes stops in Brazil, emphasizing the importance of providing context in global diplomatic dialogues.

